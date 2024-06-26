Enyobeni families still looking for answers, two years on

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The father of one of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy victims, Khululekile Ncandana, says it’s difficult to move on without answers.

This as this day marks two years since the tragedy happened.

Twenty-one young people lost their lives on this day while they were celebrating what is termed ‘pens down’ after writing exams.

Earlier this year, the South African Human Rights Commission released its findings on the tragedy which showed that various stakeholders failed in their duties.

A candlelight service will be held in honour of the victims in East London in the Eastern Cape today.

Ncandana says it still feels like it all happened yesterday.

“All we know [is] that there is an inquest that is ongoing. So that it can investigate thoroughly and to actually exactly [reveal] what happened on that day. So we hope when that [incident] is investigated, we will be able to know as to what happened on that day,” adds Ncandana.-Reporting by Diteboho Ntamane

VIDEO | 2 years on, a father remembers his son: Khululekile Ncandana