Environmental design, streetlights exacerbate crime: Dimpane

Acting National Police Commissioner Puleng Dimpane says challenges with environmental design and streetlights exacerbate crime.

She briefed the media at the South African Police Service (SAPS) Gauteng Head Office in Parktown on Tuesday, following the discovery of the eighth body in a river near the Tembisa Mall on the East Rand.

Other bodies were discovered in areas like Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Clayville and Springs in the Ekurhuleni.

Dimpane says, “We do have challenges in terms of environmental design, the street light and so forth; those are the issues that provincial commissioners ourselves, we attend to those issues with provincial government in this particular regard.”

She says, “So these multi-disciplinary teams, as well as our normal interaction with provincial governments, need to address these issues in this particular regard. We do acknowledge is some instances we need to work better to deal with these issues; they, in some cases, exacerbate the risks here in this regard, but these are some issues that we attend to and deal with provincial government.”

VIDEO | Dimpane speaks to SABC News following the press briefing:

PROTECT WOMEN

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) is calling for urgent action to protect women.

SACC General Secretary Mzwandile Molo says the discovery of the bodies of eight women has sparked fear and outrage among members of the public.

Molo has also called for faster investigations.

He says, “A country that experiences more than 5 500 women murdered every year, which is an average of over 15 women killed every single day, should hang its collective head in shame and confess before God and the nation its failure to protect the vulnerable amongst itself.”

Molo adds, “Guided by our moral obligation, we must recommit ourselves with everything at our disposal, including legal and judicial instruments, moral teaching, and community safety activities, to change this pattern of wounding and death for the women of South Africa.”