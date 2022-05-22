At celebrations marking International Day for Biological Diversity, The Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Barbara Creecy launched the Thohoyandou Botanical Garden in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

More than 40 million has been invested in the development of the 86-hectare botanical garden and the investment in the Garden has created more than 200 jobs according to Creecy.

She says the development of the Thohoyandou Botanical Garden is expected to create over 8000 work opportunities through the natural resources management portfolio. She adds that 200 temporary jobs that will be created through the establishment of the Garden.

The Garden is set to be a tourism destination that will contribute to economic development and serve as a place for research as well as job creation. The garden will also host workshops for traditional leaders & healers to raise awareness around sustainable harvesting of medicinal plants.

Creecy adds, “This wonderful partnership puts relationship between people & nature at the forefront, conserving our rich biodiversity heritage for present & future generations. This is what we mean when we call for a new deal for people.”

Limpopo’s Economic Development, Environment and Tourism MEC, Thabo Mokone is elated that the Thohoyandou National Botanical Garden has been declared a national asset. He says he hopes for more gardens to be declared as national botanical gardens in the province.

Some community members are hopeful that the project will help create further jobs.

Established in 1986 by the former Department of Defence, the Thohoyandou National Botanical Garden is a home to indigenous herbarium plants species. It is known for its tourism activities such as bird watching, hiking and educational environmental tours.

