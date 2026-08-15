Entry-level wages double since Marikana demand: Sibanye-Stillwater

Sibanye-Stillwater says workers’ wages have continued to rise, with mineworkers who fought for a R12 500 wage in 2012 now earning more than double that amount, 14 years after the Marikana massacre.

Lonmin had committed to reaching the R12 500 for entry-level workers by 2017. Sibanye-Stillwater took over in 2019.

As the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) prepares for the 14th Marikana massacre commemoration, the union’s Labour Party takes the centre stage ahead of this year’s local government elections. https://t.co/u1DvLsPgUx pic.twitter.com/kpcrVTOi1T — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 15, 2026

The company’s Stakeholder Relations Manager is Thabisile Phumo says they are currently on a five-year wage deal with their organised labour.

“Our basic salary is R20 000 for an entry-level employee. With benefits, this rises to R31 000, including other related benefits and a living-out allowance of R2 300 to enable employees who do not want to stay in mine accommodation to secure decent accommodation outside.”

VIDEO | Victory at last for Marikana platinum mineworkers