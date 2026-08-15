Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Entry-level wages double since Marikana demand: Sibanye-Stillwater

  • Image Credits :
  • SABC-News-Marikana.JPG-Reuters-3-3
SABC News

Sibanye-Stillwater says workers’ wages have continued to rise, with mineworkers who fought for a R12 500 wage in 2012 now earning more than double that amount, 14 years after the Marikana massacre.

Lonmin had committed to reaching the R12 500 for entry-level workers by 2017. Sibanye-Stillwater took over in 2019.

The company’s Stakeholder Relations Manager is Thabisile Phumo says they are currently on a five-year wage deal with their organised labour.

“Our basic salary is R20 000 for an entry-level employee. With benefits, this rises to R31 000, including other related benefits and a living-out allowance of R2 300 to enable employees who do not want to stay in mine accommodation to secure decent accommodation outside.”

VIDEO | Victory at last for Marikana platinum mineworkers

 

 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News