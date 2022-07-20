President Cyril Ramaphosa has outlined the core commitments of the black industrialists’ strategy to help grow the economy. He was opening the Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Ramaphosa emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship.

“What our responsibilities are is to advance inclusive entrepreneurship in SA and to consolidate real, effective entrepreneurship. Our black industrialists’ strategy is underpinned by two core commitments. One, to secure greater diversity in ownership and control in the economy; two, a commitment to promote emerging enterprises to drive inclusive industrialisation and growth of our economy.”

Live proceedings of the conference in the link below:

Government says the conference aims to identify progress in the transformation of the economy and provide information on efforts to increase exports, growth and job creation by black industrialists.

It will also feature an exhibitors market with industrialists showcasing their products.

The event will recognise excellence in business with awards that will be given to business persons.