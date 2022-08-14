Entertainment businesses are slowly recovering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. This is positively impacting entrepreneurs who rely on these businesses to thrive.

An informal traders’ association says trading licences are still an urgent issue that to be addressed. But they indicate that they’re seeing improvements in their fortunes since the full reopening of entertainment centres.

The entertainment industry was among the worst hit sectors by the impacts of COVID-19. Entertainment centres such as the stadiums had to close down, while having to continue to with maintenance. Stadium Management South Africa says without the commercial businesses, things went south with salaries having to be cut by as much as 80%.

Stadium Management CEO, Bertie Grobbelaar, says they are starting to see some recovery.”We are close to being back to normal. There’s been a lot of enquiries, the PSL season started again as you saw last week. So we’ve got spectators back at full capacity. So we’re excited about what the new season hols for us and there’s been a lot of enquiries for other commercial events as well,” says Grobbelaar.