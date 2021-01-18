The commission, led by retired Judge Kathleen Satchwell and commissioned by the South African Editors Forum was prompted by the Sunday Times' apology last year for its Rogue Unit, Cato Manor and Zimbabwe Rendition stories.

The Enquiry into Media Ethics and Credibility has released its report into the findings of the ethical challenges facing the industry in South Africa.

The commission, led by retired Judge Kathleen Satchwell and commissioned by the South African Editors Forum (Sanef) was prompted by the Sunday Times’ apology last year for its Rogue Unit, Cato Manor and Zimbabwe Rendition stories.

The report made a total of 69 recommendations. Judge Satchwell says the number of people that requested to stay anonymous during the submissions is a cause for concern.

“We have examined as broadly as we could, the very many issues and the context within which the media operates in South Africa; it’s the structure at the moment and the challenges facing the media generally and particularly, credibility. It is of some concern, and it will be apparent when you have a look at the report, the number of persons who requested anonymity when they approached us and that accounts for a number of anonymous persons. It also accounts for some non-specificity in the complaints, which have been made and I think we must note that this is indicative of the vulnerability felt by some media practitioners.”