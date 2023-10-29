England’s woes continue at Cricket World Cup

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Rohit Sharma saved India’s blushes with a captain’s knock of 87 in their below-par total of 229-9 against England in the World Cup in Lucknow on Sunday.

But the English did not take advantage of the low score, being bowled out for a paltry 129 in under 35 overs. England’s dismal World Cup continues, only managing one win in six matches and lying in last position on the table.

India are the only unbeaten team in the tournament but their vaunted batting line-up faltered against England’s spirited bowling attack with Rohit alone managing a half-century.

Put into bat, the hosts slumped to 40-3 in the 12th over before Rohit forged a 91-run partnership with KL Rahul (39) to arrest their slide.

Suryakumar Yadav contributed a breezy 49 down the order and India’s tailenders scored some useful runs towards the end to take them past the 225-mark.

David Willey was the pick of the English bowlers claiming 3-45, including the prized wicket of Virat Kohli, who fell for a nine-ball duck.

Liam Livingstone was the only batter to get above 20 for the English (27).

Mohammed Shami was India’s best bowler taking four wickets for 27 runs in seven overs.