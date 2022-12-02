England are looking to win their second World Cup title at the November 20-December 18 tournament in Qatar.

Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:

The top 2 in each World Cup group advance to the last 16.

The knockout rounds will begin on December 3rd and will feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and then penalties to decide the winner.

England finished top of Group B on 7 points having beaten Iran 6-2 and drawn 0-0 with the United States, before defeating Wales 3-0.

England’s opponents

England’s Round of 16 tie will be against Senegal, the runners-up of Group A. If England beats Senegal they could encounter France in the quarter-finals, provided the 2018 champions can beat Poland.

Should England make it to the semi-finals, one of the teams they could face is Group E runners-up Spain or Portugal if they win Group H. Then if England were to reach the finals they could potentially find themselves taking on Brazil if, as expected, the 5-times winners top Group G.