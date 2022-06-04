England bounced back from a bad start to their second innings of the first test match against New Zealand, to end day three trailing the Black Caps by just 61 runs at Lords.

The visitors resumed the rain delayed day on 236 for four, added only 49 runs to their overnight score with Daryl Mitchell and Blundell both chasing their centuries. Mitchel was able to reach the milestone before being caught behind by Ben Foakes off the bowling of Stuart Broad. However Blundell fell four runs short of the century. New Zealand were then undone by the second new ball as Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad swept through the batting order, including a team hat-trick of three wickets in as many balls. The Kiwi’s were eventually bowled out for 285 with a lead of 276 runs.

Chasing 277 for victory went to lunch on day three on 31 for the loss of one wicket, as Kyle Jamieson claimed the scalp of Alex Less for 20 in the eighth over. As the wickets tumbles, Joe Root and Ben Stokes steered the ship for England with a 90 run fifth wicket stand. Jaimeson was the chief destroyer for the visitors, taking four wickets as England went to stumps on 216 for five, needing a further 61 runs for victory.

Here is Joe Root reaching his half-century: