More than 40 000 fans will pack into Auckland’s Eden Park on Saturday to watch New Zealand and England battle it out for the women’s Rugby World Cup

England has beaten all comers over the last three seasons and will formally seal their status as the best women’s rugby team on the planet if they can dethrone hosts New Zealand in the World Cup final.

The Black Ferns, winners of five of the seven World Cups they have contested, were the last team to beat the Red Roses back in 2019 but suffered heavy defeats in back-to-back tests in England last year that dented their aura.

That was after two years without any test rugby because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, and Wayne Smith’s revitalised team will be confident of being closer to England’s prodigious standards in front of a packed house at Eden Park on Saturday.

France will play Canada in the third-fourth-place playoff at Eden Park earlier on Saturday.