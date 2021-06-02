England have never won the tournament, coming closest on home soil in 1996 when they lost to Germany in the semi-finals.

FIFA ranking: 4

Coach: Gareth Southgate

Southgate led England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and followed up with a third-place finish in the UEFA Nations League in 2019.

Captain: Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur striker Kane finished the season as the Premier League’s top scorer with 23 goals and the best creator with 14 assists. He also scored twice for England in their 2022 World Cup qualifiers in March.

Top player: Marcus Rashford

Rashford has been one of Manchester United’s standout players this season with 21 goals and 15 assists in all competitions. The 23-year-old has 11 goals in 40 appearances for his country.

Tournament history

England have never won the tournament, coming closest on home soil in 1996 when they lost to Germany in the semi-finals. They also finished third in 1968. The Three Lions were knocked out at the last-16 stage in 2016 and they suffered group-stage exits in 1980, 1988, 1992 and 2000.

England failed to qualify for the 2008 tournament under Steve McClaren who was promptly sacked.

Recent form

2021 England 2-1 Poland World Cup qualifying

2021 Albania 0-2 England World Cup qualifying

2021 England 5-0 San Marino World Cup qualifying

2020 England 4-0 Iceland UEFA Nations League

2020 Belgium 2-0 England UEFA Nations League

Tournament fixtures:

June 13: v Croatia, London

June 18: v Scotland, London

June 22: v Czech Republic, London