England cruise to semis with 10-wicket victory

England are through to the semi-final of the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournaments in the Windies and the United States.

They won the toss and sent the United States to bat first in their match this afternoon.

England limited the co-hosts to just 115 runs in 18.5 overs.

In response, opening batsmen, Jos Buttler and Phil Salt, scored 83 and 25 not out respectively in 9.4 overs to take England into the semis.

This means the English won by 10 wickets.

