England beat a stubborn Australia 21-17 in Sydney to clinch the three match rugby test series 2-1. It took eighteen minutes for England captain Owen Farell to register the first points on the board.

The home side fought back and took the lead after a Tom Wright’s try a few minutes later. England fought back and scored a try of their own through Freddie Steward on the stroke of half-time to enjoy a slender 11-10 lead at the break.

It took a great solo effort from Marcus Smith to extend England’s lead with their second try of the match. The Wallabies were back in contention after getting their second try through Folau Fainga’a to make it 15-21, fourteen minutes from time.

Despite the late onslaught by the home side England managed to hold on to register their second victory in a row to clinch the series.