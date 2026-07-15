England bring in James, Spence and Rogers, Argentina make one change

England have made three changes to their starting side for the World Cup semi-final against Argentina on Wednesday, with manager Thomas Tuchel bringing Reece James and Djed Spence into the back four, while opposing coach Lionel Scaloni makes one switch.

James, who started the first two group games, is selected at right back and Djed Spence replaces Nico O’Reilly on the left.

Morgan Rogers comes in for Noni Madueke on the wing for England.

Giuliano Simeone replaces Rodrigo De Paul in Argentina’s only change from the last two games.

The winners will face Spain in Sunday’s final.

Meanwhile, Argentina’s dark blue jersey has become more than just an alternate strip. For many, it is part of the team’s football folklore, a shirt stitched with some of the nation’s most famous World Cup memories – and, perhaps, a little bit of good luck.

When the defending champions face England in Wednesday’s World Cup semi-final in Atlanta, Lionel Messi and company will swap their traditional sky blue and white stripes for their dark blue away kit.

Argentina wore dark blue against England in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, when Diego Maradona scored his infamous “Hand of God” goal and dazzling solo effort later dubbed the “Goal of the Century” in a 2-1 victory.

Twelve years later, Argentina again wore dark blue when they eliminated England on penalties in the round of 16 at the 1998 World Cup in France after a dramatic 2-2 draw.

England manager Thomas Tuchel understands the thinking.

“I would have done the same if there was any superstition combined with it,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “So credit to them. I was not aware of that.”

The German acknowledged that even at the highest level of professional sport, superstition remains a powerful force.

“I have my superstitious routines. I will not tell you because another superstition is that if I tell you, it will not work,” he said, prompting laughter.

“We have routines that keep you grounded and calm through the day, and that will not change. We have, of course, also our lucky charms, and these things are just normal in high-level sport.”

If the shirt choice was driven by history and superstition, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni appeared reluctant to embrace the narrative.

“Well, I didn’t ask for the blue one. I don’t know who did, but perhaps it’s tradition,” Scaloni said.

“I really don’t know. I can’t speak to that. And if Thomas had no issue, well, then you can say the same for myself.”

Argentina’s dark blue shirt draws from the country’s culture in featuring swirling blue fileteado-inspired motifs across a black base.

Fileteado is a UNESCO-recognised style of decorative art and lettering from Buenos Aires, characterised by vibrant colours, flowing floral motifs, 3D shading and highly stylized Gothic typography.

Whether it is a lucky charm or just another shirt, Argentina will be hoping history repeats itself with a win over England.

Lineups:

England – Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers; Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon

Argentina – Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Giuliano Simeone, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez