England beat Namibia to move to brink of WC Super 8s

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Following a three-hour delay, the weather lifted and a target of 11 overs each was set — reduced to 10 after another rain interruption — with Namibia winning the toss and opting to bowl.

England, needing to win to have a chance of reaching the Super 8s, posted a total of 122 for five with Namibia’s target adjusted by the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method to 126 to win.

Namibia reached 34-0 off five overs, the minimum number required, but the run rate required was far too much even after Nikolaas Davin (18 off 16 balls) was retired out to let in David Wiese who made 27 off 12 balls.