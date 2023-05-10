President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to answer oral questions in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon.

Questions to the President will range from the appointment of the Minister of Electricity and transition to cleaner energy to the gold mafia and Thabo Bester.

The President appears once a quarter to take questions from members of the Assembly as part of his accounting to Parliament.

ANC MP Khaya Magaxa asks Ramaphosa how he will convince the public that the fact that the Minister of Electricity is located in The Presidency is not an attempt to shift oversight on energy policy away from Parliament.

DA leader John Steenhuisen’s question is about monies paid by a corrupt Eskom contractor to a political party.

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe wants to know whether commitments by western countries to help South Africa transition from coal to renewable energy still stand.

Brett Heron of the GOOD party will ask what the government’s official position is regarding evidence from an Al Jazeera exposé that shows South African leaders, prominent business figures and financial institutions being criminally implicated.