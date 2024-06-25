Energy expert warns of high risk of load reduction

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Energy expert Professor Sampson Mamphweli says there is a high risk of load reduction in the coming weeks as a result of higher demand brought on by the colder weather.

This follows the implementation of load reduction in high-density areas to protect the grid from total collapse.

Affected areas include Kibler Park, Alexandra and Naturena in the Johannesburg area.

The reduction is implemented during peak hours from 6a to 10 am and 4pm to 10 pm.

Mamphweli explains, “As we go deep into the winter, we may expect that in various cities such as in metros, your Johannesburg, your Durban, we may experience this kind of a problem going forward until something is done to avoid this kind of a situation through maybe installation of increased capacity transformers and substations in these particular areas,” says Mamphweli.