Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says the country’s energy crisis will be one of the major tops at the African National Congress (ANC)’s national conference which will start on Friday at Nasrec, in Johannesburg.

Eskom is currently implementing stage five rolling blackouts. The power utility is blaming an unusually high demand and the breakdown of generating units at its Hendrina, Kendal and Kriel power stations.

Koeberg is also offline for routine maintenance.

Mathekga says the current political developments in the country cannot prevent delegates from discussing the worrying rolling blackouts.

“One of those things that we’ve elevated above politics. I also think that the political positioning of the ANC, it has actually resulted in the power crisis. In the sense that the party’s lack of clarity when it comes to what to do with Eskom, poor management at Eskom, as well as a lack of political will, to even correct those challenges.”

Preparation aspects ahead of ANC’s 55th National Conference: Pule Mabe: