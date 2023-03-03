Energy expert Tshepo Kgadima says the energy crisis has negatively affected the cost of doing business in South Africa.

He says the economy is in severe distress, as the rate of electricity generated in the country continues to drop.

Statistics SA data shows that the electricity that Eskom generates in South Africa decreased by 8% year-on-year in January this year.

This as the power utility continues to implement rolling blackouts.

Kgadima says, “When you take into account, the number of days of rolling blackouts that have been implemented and once you factor what is the megawatt hours of electricity that have not been served, you will then find that if anything, the cost of doing business or the cost of the economy has increased with industry users of electricity having had to resort to alternatives. And the cost of production of goods and services itself has gone up, as a direct result of the electricity that has been unavailable.”

The video below looks at Eskom’s rolling blackouts stats: