Ramokgopa impressed with Aspen’s energy programme

Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says he is impressed with the innovative ways that Aspen is embarking on to ensure additional energy supply to the grid.

Ramokgopa was speaking during the last leg of his two-day visit to Gqeberha where he has been engaging various business stakeholders including independent power producers in an effort to establish ways to ensure sustainable energy supply to the national grid.

The first of its kind in the country, recycling plastic to produce green energy, pharmaceuticals are big consumers of plastics. Aspen is currently leading the pack in Eastern Cape with the innovation of using green energy.

Ramokgopa says this is a move that has been welcomed amidst an urgent need for energy supply.

“I am very happy about companies in the country and in the regions that are looking at innovative ways in ensuring that they go green and that’s important because they ensure that we get additional megawatts onto the grid. As Stavros indicated, it has multiple benefits, you are extending the life of your land fill sites, you are getting your city cleaned, also employment and at a national level it helps to ensure that we meet our targets.”

MEC of Economic Development Mlungisi Mvoko says the innovation will also assist in creating jobs.

“Aspen is one of the companies that is assisting us in ensuring we create jobs and you know that the rate of our unemployment is very high. So, we can’t afford to lose them, especially because we don’t just have one facility in the province and we need to maintain both facilities because they will assist us in getting more people employed.”

The engagement was also used to identify areas of collaboration and partnership between the Ministry and businesses. Aspen Pharmacare Group’s Senior Executive, Stavros Nicolaou says this is to address the impact of black outs.

“Pharmaceutical companies are huge consumers of plastics and we will be soon recycling our plastics to convert to green energy.”

Nelson Mandela Municipality Executive Mayor Gary van Niekerk says he is happy with the feedback received at the engagement.

“We are really excited that this is happening in our municipality because it shows our commitment to ensuring that we assist government with alternative energy supply. This is great for our province because we are showing other provinces what can be achieved when all tiers of government work together.”

The Minister of Electricity also applauded the work being done at the Dedisa peaking power station which contributes 335 MW to the national grid. Report by Sinethemba Witi