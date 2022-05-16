Delegates at the 5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour say ending the problem will require increased social protection.

Global activist against child labour and Nobel Peace Laureate, Kailash Satyarthi says there is also a need for the monitoring of the supply chain through a multi-stakeholder approach.

The International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) research indicates that child labour has increased by 16.6 million in sub-Saharan Africa in the last four years.

Satyarthi says rich countries must develop compassion and a sense of urgency to support children in poor countries.

“Spending or investment for 40% of children is less than 2%, and that is unacceptable, and that also includes social protection, but social protection should be demystified. People should not get into this big phrase, very simple, education for children, health for children, food for children, this requires $53-billion.”

Stats SA says child labour accounts for less than 5% in South Africa: