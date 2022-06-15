The Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) has warned people to be extra cautious with their heating devices.

Johannesburg EMS Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says residents should avoid leaving heating devices unattended.

“We just want to urge all our residents to exercise caution while using any heating devices. Not to leave them unattended while in use. So that we can be able to prevent fire incidents. Things like heaters, paraffin stoves, braziers and also candles,” says Mulaudzi.

WATCH: The cold front is here… 🥶 @RobertMulaudzi the Spokesperson of @CityofJoburgEMS has some important safety tips to share with our City of Joburg residents in preparation for this winter season ❄️ #SaferJoburg ^GZ pic.twitter.com/9O20b0Pt96 — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) June 15, 2022

The coldest day of the year

This week, residents experienced what is said to be the coldest day of the year. Temperatures in different parts of the city are expected to reach below freezing point.

