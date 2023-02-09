Johannesburg Emergency Services says their response teams remain on high alert as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) anticipates disruptive rainfall to continue over the next few days.

The Weather Service has issued a warning for widespread showers and flooding which is expected in many parts of the country.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says, “There were no major incidents that were reported over night throughout the City of Johannesburg due to the wet weather conditions. We have however as emergency services still remain on high alert monitoring all seven regions in the city, so we can respond to all emergencies that might occur.”

Motorists warned in Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape Transport Department is calling on motorists to exercise caution on the roads as rainfall persist in many parts of the province.

Spokesperson Unathi Binqose says motorists should reduce speed as roads are wet and slippery.

He says, “We don’t want to see a repeat of what we saw yesterday, a multiple pile up totalling 17 vehicles from two separate incidents. Those travelling on the N2 between Qonce and East London, a blasting at 3 o’clock is going ahead as planned. You can expect a delay or use alternative routes.”

VIDEO: SAWS anticipates heavy downpours in several parts of the country:

