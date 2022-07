Mandela Day is days away and the spirit of Ubuntu and remembering to help others has heightened.

To mark the occasion this year, “EdForAll” is empowering 67 South Africans with educational resources that they otherwise would not be able to afford.

Former late President Nelson Mandela on education, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

Indherani Reddy, COO of Regenesys Business School, shares more on this initiative: