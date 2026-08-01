Empowered Women, Empower Nations: Chikunga launches Women’s Month

The government has officially launched the 2026 Women’s Month in Durban.

The launch marks 70 years since the historic 1956 Women’s March.

This year’s theme is “Empowered Women, Empower Nations”.

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, says it highlights the vital role women play in driving economic growth and social development.

However, Chikunga has acknowledged that ongoing challenges, including unemployment, gender-based violence and inequality, remain a serious concern.

“While we celebrate the remarkable achievements of South African women, we also recognise that much work remains. Inequality, unemployment, gender-based violence and femicide, and barriers to economic participation continue to affect far too many women and girls. The government remains committed to advancing women’s rights, expanding economic opportunities, supporting women-owned enterprises, and building a South Africa where every woman and girl can live with dignity, safety and equal opportunity.”