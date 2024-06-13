Employment of junior guards yielding positive results for BMA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Border Management Authority (BMA) says the employment of junior border guards is showing some positive results.

This week they intercepted counterfeit clothing, shoes and alcohol at the Lebombo border between Mpumalanga and Mozambique.

The authority’s spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi says they are committed to facilitating the legitimate movement of goods and people at the country’s 71 ports of entry.

“They intercepted counterfeit clothing and shoes hidden in a trailer of another minibus taxi and in a bakkie full of vegetables. These vehicles were travelling from Mozambique trying to smuggle the goods illegally when they were stopped for a routine search. The matters were handed over to customs for processing.”

