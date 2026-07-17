EMPD’s Mkhwanazi arrested in R15 million precious stones theft case

Police, together with Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) have arrested suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi regarding his alleged involvement in the 2023 theft of precious stones valued at just under R15 million.

Earlier, Witness K,who testified at the Madlanga Commission in relation to the theft, was also arrested.

BREAKING Witness K who testified before the Madlanga Commission about the theft of 14 million rand precious stones in 2023 has been arrested.

She testified that suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi knew about the bogus police operation and that they were in a… pic.twitter.com/tmgxPGaOKe — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) July 17, 2026

Witness K was a Joburg Metro Police officer and the then-girlfriend of Mkhwanazi.

She told the Madlanga Commission that she and Mkhwanazi plotted the theft, which also allegedly involved suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police officer Adrian MacKenzie and former EMPD officer Kersha Stols.

“ The second suspect has finally been arrested at a property in Kensington Johannesburg. He will be detained at the Germiston police cells and to date both suspects have been arrested and they will appear before court on Monday, 20th of July at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court,” says IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping.

BREAKING [WATCH] Suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been arrested. This in relation to the 14 million rand precious stones theft in 2023. His girlfriend who testified before the Madlanga Commission Witness K told the Commission Mkhwanazi knew about the bogus… pic.twitter.com/torDEopLhu — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) July 17, 2026

VIDEO | Police spent some time outside the Mkhwanazi’s residence before he was arrested: