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EMPD’s Mkhwanazi arrested in R15 million precious stones theft case

Suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi testifying before the Madlanga Commission.
  • Suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi testifying before the Madlanga Commission.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sashin Naidoo

Police, together with Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) have arrested suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi regarding his alleged involvement in the 2023 theft of precious stones valued at just under R15 million.

Earlier, Witness K,who testified at the Madlanga Commission in relation to the theft, was also arrested.

Witness K was a Joburg Metro Police officer and the then-girlfriend of  Mkhwanazi.

She told the Madlanga Commission that she and Mkhwanazi plotted the theft, which also allegedly involved suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police officer Adrian MacKenzie and former EMPD officer Kersha Stols.

“ The second suspect has finally been arrested at a property in Kensington Johannesburg. He will be detained at the Germiston police cells and to date both suspects have been arrested and they will appear before court on Monday, 20th of July at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court,” says IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping.

 

VIDEO | Police spent some time outside the Mkhwanazi’s residence before he was arrested:

 

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