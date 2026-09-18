EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi fired

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been fired. This follows internal disciplinary proceedings against the embattled former police officer, who had, up until the decision, been on suspension since November last year, amid allegations of corruption and misconduct against him.

He is currently in police custody facing a string of criminal charges against him.

Meanwhile, lawyers for Mkhwanazi and his co-accused say they will challenge the Boksburg Magistrates’ Court’s decision to deny them bail in the 2022 murder case of businessman Emmanuel Mbense.

Mkhwanazi’s lawyer, Shafique Sarlie, says a notice of appeal has been served on the state and will be heard in the High Court.

The defence says it has identified several errors and misdirections in the Brakpan court’s judgment.

Mkhwanazi and five co-accused were denied bail on Tuesday.

The court found they failed to show exceptional circumstances warranting their release.

Sarlie was speaking outside the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court where Mkhwanazi appeared in a separate case relating to the theft of precious stones.

“We have today lodged, by way of serving on the state, a comprehensive notice of appeal where we, with respect, detect the magistrate’s inconsistencies and errors in what appears to be, at this stage, a 20-21 page document, the notice of appeal. We will, obviously (appeal), and we’ve reserved the rights to amend this as soon as the transcript of the proceedings become available,” explains Sarlie.