Winners and guests celebrating at the 2022 Emmys partied away in Los Angeles on Monday, September 12 at the after-show Governors Gala. Within minutes of the ceremony ending, singer and Emmy winner Lizzo was on the dance floor with her gold statue in one hand and a glass of wine in the other, celebrating her first Emmy.

In the Outstanding Competition Program category for Lizzo’s Watch out for the Big Girls, Host Kenan Thompson was chatting to friends and celebrities, with some asking to take selfies.

The Saturday Night Live star was the Presenter of the 2022 ceremony held at the Microsoft Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles. Fellow Saturday Night Live favourite, Steve Higgins was celebrating his win for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

Higgins, who also works as an announcer for, The tonight show starring Jimmy Fallon, has won or been nominated at every Emmy awards since 2008.

The show Producer, Lorne Michaels was celebrating SNL’s winning streak, after thanking the cast for sticking with it during the pandemic.

Quinta Brunson flashed her statue to the crowd as she entered the party. The 32-year-old has risen from her own self-produced Instagram show, to BuzzFeed, to her first Emmy as only the second black woman to win in the writing for a comedy series category with her ABC hit show Abbott Elementary, which she pens and stars in.