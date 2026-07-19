Emfuleni Local Municipality Fleet Manager arrested

A former Emfuleni Local Municipality Fleet Manager has been arrested in connection with an alleged multimillion municipal vehicle fleet tender corruption scheme.

The 42-year-old was arrested by the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team.

He faces charges of fraud and corruption over the alleged irregular awarding and implementation of a contract under which the municipality paid approximately R16 million for the delivery of 18 vehicles, including UD trucks and bakkies.

Police Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says the suspect is expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

“Investigations revealed that only seven of the contracted vehicles were delivered to the municipality, despite full payment allegedly having been made to the service provider. The investigation remains ongoing, and further arrests have not been ruled out,” says Mathe.

On Saturday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi mentioned the Emfuleni Municipality as one of those that required urgent intervention. Merafong Municipality was the other municipality in a similar situation.

Lesufi said other municipalities were showing improvement, and he remained confident that Johannesburg could recover from its financial challenges.

He was addressing the media during the launch of 67 decentralised water supply systems in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.