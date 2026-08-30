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Emfuleni fraud accused to return to court on Monday for bail hearing

  • Seven Emfuleni Local Municipality employees appear before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court.
  • Image Credits :
  • Thabiso Radebe
Thabiso Radebe

Seven Emfuleni Municipality employees are expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates’ Court in the Vaal for a bail application. They are facing charges of fraud, theft of R150 000money laundering and tampering with essential infrastructure.

The seven allegedly exploited electricity disconnections between February 2024 and June 2026, offering residents and businesses illegal reconnections in exchange for payments. 

The accused were arrested on the 21 and 23 August respectively by the Political Killings Task Team during a takedown operation.

They allegedly manipulated municipal records to show reduced outstanding balances, while the original debts remained.

They were arrested following an internal municipal investigation and police probe.

The municipality welcomed their arrest, saying it is committed to rooting out corruption. The National Prosecuting Authority said it will oppose bail.

Emfuleni employees’ case postponed to August 31

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