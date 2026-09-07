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Emfuleni electricity fraud accused back in court

  • FILE | An Emfuleni Municipality vehicle
  • Image Credits :
  • Emfuleni Facebook
Horisani Sithole

An eighth suspect believed to be the mastermind behind the illegal electricity reconnection scam in Emfuleni in the Vaal is expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The suspect was re-arrested shortly after being released on bail in an unrelated matter on Friday last week.

The woman faces charges of damage, theft of critical infrastructure and money laundering.

Police say the arrest forms part of their ongoing investigations into a syndicate allegedly involved in the illegal re-connection of electricity scam and related criminal activities in the Emfuleni Local Municipality.

The suspect is expected to be added to the case of seven other individuals arrested for the alleged scam.

The seven are due before court on Monday after their case was postponed for the verification of their addresses and identity documents.

VIDEO | Emfuleni Municipality loses millions in illegal electricity reconnection scam

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