A group of illegal coal miners in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, have denied disrupting schools and demanding the release of their fellow illegal miners.

They claim that the schools were disrupted by certain people who want to tarnish their names. The group alleges that two weeks ago, they were attacked and chased away from the coal mine by security guards who were sent by people who also want to conduct illegal mining.

They also say the firearms reportedly confiscated by the police do not belong to them. Tusi Nkosi speaks on behalf of the illegal miners.

“Remember we are here because we want a living and we want our kids to go to school to have better lives in the future. So, we cannot go there and disrupt the schools. Who is going to help us in future if we deny them to have education? They want to paint the bad reputation for zama-zamas. There are too many gangsters in the township so they are the ones that are doing all this so that the nation would say look at the zama-zamas of Ermelo,” claims Nkosi.

Video – The high demand for coal has intensified the illegal mining of coal in Ermelo

Calls to give illegal miners licenses in Burgersfort

Following a clamp down on illegal mining in the mineral-rich Burgersfort area, residents in the area are calling for the government to give illegal miners in the area, mining licenses.

Recently, the Hawks seized over R600 000 worth of chrome ore stockpiles at TjibengVillage, in Mecklenburg.

Illegal chrome mining by locals in the Fetakgomo-Tubatse municipal area has boomed over the last couple of years.

The picturesque mountains of Sekhukhune have become home to illegal open-cast mining.

Big mining houses and locals are all digging for a share of the area’s rich chrome deposits.

On a good day, a wheelbarrow can sell for R100. This is how a mother of three has been surviving for the last eight years.

Video – Curbing illegal mining: