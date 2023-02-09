Emergency services evacuated a further 75 people Wednesday overnight in Komani in the Eastern Cape as the Komani river remains in flood.

Nearly 1000 people have been evacuated from their dwellings since Wednesday morning. No fatalities have been reported yet.

Spokesperson for the Chris Hani District Municipality, Bulelwa Ganyaza, says the situation is being continuously monitored.

Ganyaza says it rained overnight and continues today.

“Last night, plus minus 75 people were evacuated from Silvertown Informal Settlement due to the rise of water in the Komani river. We are continuously receiving support from the different stakeholders in the region which are directed to the Komani flood victims.”

NGO, Gift of the Givers is also going through to the town to support the evacuees.

Gift of the Givers’ Corene Conradie speaks about plans to assist Komani flood victims:

