Emergency services clear Inanda wall collapse scene

Emergency services have cleared the scene of a retaining wall collapse at eBuhleni Village of the Nazareth Baptist Church in Inanda, north of Durban.

They have also confirmed that no one remains trapped beneath the sand and rubble.

[IN PICTURES] Eight people are believed to have been injured after a retaining wall collapsed on workers at the eBuhleni village of the Nazareth Baptist Church in Inanda north of Durban. It is unknown how many workers could be entrapped under the sand. For more visit… pic.twitter.com/EpqwJvEc0d — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 13, 2026

The 18-metre-long wall collapsed shortly before midday on Monday.

Congregants told paramedics that eight injured people were taken to a nearby clinic.

The eThekwini Metro’s Fire Services Divisional Commander Bruce De Gier says that they dug about 10 feet of the 18 meters with no bodies found.

“On the brigade’s arrival, we found a low wall of about a meter by some 18 meters long had collapsed and the brigade is currently digging that one by 18 meter trench, just to make sure that there’s nobody else that might have been buried. At this time, we have dug about 10 of the 18 meters with no bodies found, and hopefully the same will continue.”

WATCH | SABC News reporter Mlondi Radebe is monitoring developments at the eBuhleni village of the Nazareth Baptist Church in Inanda, north of Durban, where eight people were injured, two critically, after a retaining wall collapsed on workers. pic.twitter.com/x4wnaUgdwp — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 13, 2026

RELATED VIDEO | Eight injured after retaining wall collapse in Inanda