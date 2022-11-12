Emergency services across Gauteng’s three metros – Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane – are on high alert for possible flooding in low-lying areas and informal settlements.

They have advised motorists to exercise caution on the road and avoid flooded roads and leaving paraffin stoves and braziers unattended.

“We would like to urge also our residents in low-lying areas to try and avoid crossing river streams, monitor children to stay away from the river streams so that we can prevent drowning incidents. We hope our residents will work with us so that we can be able to prevent any incident which might occur throughout this weekend,” says Robert Mulaudzi, Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson.

⁦@CityofJoburgEMS⁩ it’s raining in most parts of ⁦@CityofJoburgZA⁩ residents in our low lying areas are urged to exercise caution avoid crossing river streams and monitor young children to stay away from river streams ⁦@CoJPublicSafety⁩ #JoburgWeather pic.twitter.com/deDN8DqXXF — Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) November 12, 2022

Meanwhile, 25 people have been rescued from various areas in Bethlehem in the eastern Free State as rain continues to lash the town. Flash floods are expected to continue in the area.

Free State Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Sipho Towa has advised residents to avoid low-lying areas and driving on submerged bridges as rain continues to fall.

Towa says they are monitoring the situation.

“At present, the situation in Bethlehem is still being monitored. A total of 25 people were reached yesterday (Friday), some were parked in their vehicles in water, some were at their homes and some at their offices. We continue to monitor the situation and continue to urge the community to be aware of water that is flowing and to not drive on lower bridges and also to stay on higher places as we expect more rain throughout the day,” says Towa.

⚠️ALERT: THE SA WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WARNING FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF DISRUPTIVE RAINFALL!!! 📆WHEN: FRIDAY, 11 NOVEMBER 2022 ⏰TIME: UNTIL MIDNIGHT 📍AREA: ENTIRE GAUTENG 🔴POTENTIAL THREATS:

•LOCALISED FLOODING

•POOR DRIVING CONDITIONS — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) November 11, 2022

Additional reporting: Kamogelo Seekoei