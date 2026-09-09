Emergency response mobilised to assist in Beaufort West water crisis

The Western Cape Government says it has mobilised a coordinated, multi-agency emergency response to support the Beaufort West Municipality amidst its water crisis.

The town’s main water pipeline was damaged following severe flooding last week.

PICTURES | The Beaufort West Municipality in the Central Karoo district in the Western Cape, says it is trying to avert a potential water crisis after the town’s main water pipeline was damaged in a flash flood from heavy rain in the area on Thursday. Credit: Beaufort West… pic.twitter.com/a2SlrCkyHQ — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 6, 2026

Local Government MEC Anton Bredell says the focus is on restoring water supply as quickly as possible and ensuring that residents have access to emergency water.

The department has also availed R1-million for emergency repair work. Smaller pipelines have been repaired.

Meanwhile, the municipality says it has opened a case against a private contractor that damaged a 250-millimeter pipeline that was repaired on Tuesday, which would have brought interim water relief to residents.

VIDEO | Beaufort West water woes continue after floods damaged pipelines