Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Emergency response mobilised to assist in Beaufort West water crisis

  • A flooded area
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

The Western Cape Government says it has mobilised a coordinated, multi-agency emergency response to support the Beaufort West Municipality amidst its water crisis.

The town’s main water pipeline was damaged following severe flooding last week.

Local Government MEC Anton Bredell says the focus is on restoring water supply as quickly as possible and ensuring that residents have access to emergency water.

The department has also availed R1-million for emergency repair work. Smaller pipelines have been repaired.

Meanwhile, the municipality says it has opened a case against a private contractor that damaged a 250-millimeter pipeline that was repaired on Tuesday, which would have brought interim water relief to residents.

VIDEO | Beaufort West water woes continue after floods damaged pipelines

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News