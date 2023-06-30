French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Friday that the emergency cabinet meeting, which President Emmanuel Macron has called for later in the day, will review “all options” to restore order.

Macron stated, “The priority is to ensure national unity, and the way to do it is to restore order.”

Borne said to reporters during a visit to a Paris suburb, “Police made 667 arrests nationwide overnight after violence also broke out in Marseille, Lyon, Pau, Toulouse, and Lille in the third night of protests against Tuesday’s killing by police of a 17-year-old of Algerian and Moroccan descent during a traffic stop.”

About 150 arrested during violent protests in France: