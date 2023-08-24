The Embraer executive jet that crashed in Russia, apparently with Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin onboard, has only recorded one accident in over 20 years of service, and that was due to mistakes by the crew rather than mechanical failure, according to website International Aviation HQ.

Russian authorities said Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet that crashed on Wednesday evening, killing all those onboard.

Russia’s TASS news agency said the plane was a Brazilian Embraer jet.

Embraer on Wednesday said it was aware of a Legacy 600 plane crash in Russia, but that did not have further information about the case.

It also said it has been complying with international sanctions imposed on Russia and had not been providing aftermarket maintenance for the aircraft since 2019.

Sanctions block Western plane-makers from providing parts or support for planes operated in Russia.

Flightradar24 online tracker showed that the Embraer Legacy 600 (plane number RA-02795) said to be carrying Prigozhin had dropped off the radar at 6:11 pm local time (1511 GMT).

An unverified video on social media showed a plane resembling a private jet falling out of the sky toward the earth.

Under international rules governing air crash investigations, Russia would lead the investigation, but Brazil could participate since the plane was manufactured there, the Brazilian center for research and prevention of aeronautical accidents (CENIPA) said in a statement.

However, there had been no communication from Russian authorities to CENIPA about the accident in Russian territory, it added.

The Legacy 600 entered service in 2002, according to International Aviation HQ, with almost 300 produced until production ceased in 2020.

There is only one recorded accident involving a Legacy 600, which occurred in 2006 when it crashed mid-air into a Gol 737-800 on its way from the Embraer factory in Brazil to the United States, International Aviation HQ said.

Despite damages to the aircraft, the pilot landed the plane and there were no deaths or injuries.

A subsequent inquiry attributed blame to the crew rather than any mechanical failure, the website said.