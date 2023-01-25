The Executive Mayor of the embattled Mkhondo Municipality in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga, Mthokozisi Simelane has just been voted out of office after the African National Congress (ANC) tabled a motion of no confidence in him.

The Speaker of the council Melusi Dlamini has also been voted out.

The ANC’s Ngelosi Ndlovu and Mduduzi Ngwenya have been elected as Executive Mayor and Speaker respectively.

Simelane, an independent candidate, and Dlamini – a member of the African Transformation Movement were voted into office after some ANC members voted with opposition parties post the 2021 Local Government Elections.

The ANC dismissed six members who voted with opposition parties to elect the pair.

The ANC won five wards in the December by-election, bringing to 19 the number of its seats in the 38-seat council.