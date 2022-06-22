Three generations of Elvis Presley’s family had their names and handprints cemented in Hollywood on Tuesday in a special ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater.

Presley’s wife, Priscilla, daughter, Lisa Marie, and granddaughters Finley and Harper Lockwood, and Riley Keough were in attendance, as well as upcoming biopic film’s director Baz Luhrmann and star Austin Butler.

After the ceremony, Priscilla Presley told reporters what Elvis himself would have thought of the ceremony.

She said, “Oh I think he’d be very endeared by it. My gosh, it’s three generations and really, really beautiful, really beautiful. It’s an honour for us.”

Granddaughter Riley Keough, now a Hollywood actress and director, said “I think he would just be so proud of the film; you know. I think he would have loved the film, what Austin’s done and how Baz has honored him, and I think probably being able to be with all of us would be special moment, you know but we’re just happy to have each other here today.”

The upcoming film ‘Elvis’ takes audiences on a journey from Presley’s childhood through to his demise while working a residency in Las Vegas. All the time he’s played by Austin Butler.

When asked how she’d describe her relationship with Butler, who played her father, Lisa Marie Presley said, “We have this love, this immediate love. He goes ‘I love you’ and I said ‘I love you too’ because we had this bond, I don’t know. He just did such a beautiful job and his heart was so in it and it meant so much to him and it was such an honor for me and I respect so much what he did so it was a mutual love and respect that truly really came at a really nice time.”