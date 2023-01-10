The flashy “Elvis”biopic and sci-fi blockbuster “Avatar: The Way of Water” battle for the top honor at the Golden Globes on Tuesday when stars return to a ceremony trying to rebuild its reputation after scandals.

The Golden Globes will be back on television after celebrities and broadcaster NBC abandoned the 2022 show because of ethical lapses at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association(HFPA), the group that hands out the awards.

A larger and more diverse membership and other changes by the HFPA convinced many of the biggest movie and TV stars to support this year’s ceremony, which provides publicity for winners and nominees and often boosts their chances at the Oscars.

Big names expected to walk the red carpet include Brad Pitt,Margot Robbie and Viola Davis, directors James Cameron and Steven Spielberg, and “Elvis” star Austin Butler, a favorite fora best actor trophy.

“I think we’re going to see ‘Elvis’ win and Austin Butlerwin,” said Chris Beachum, managing editor of awards website Gold Derby. Golden Globes voters “have proven time and time again that they love spectacles and they love musicals.”

The ceremony will air live on Comcast’s NBC broadcast channel and stream on Peacock starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

“Elvis” is in the running for top drama film against “The Way of Water,” the long-awaited “Avatar” sequel that is lighting up movie box offices; Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age film “The Fabelmans” and Tar, starring Cate Blanchett as a conniving orchestra conductor.

“Top Gun: Maverick” also is in the mix, though its chances were likely hurt by star Tom Cruise returning his Globe statue sin protest in 2021, Beachum said.

Cruise was reacting to a Los Angeles Times investigation that revealed the HFPA had no Black journalists in its ranks and accused members of soliciting favors from celebrities and movie studios. He is not expected to attend Tuesday’s show.

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” which has more nominations than any other movie, is seen as the leading contender for best comedy or musical film.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the three-hourceremony, while Eddie Murphy will receive a lifetime achievement honor. Director Quentin Tarantino and actor Jamie Lee Curtis are listed among presenters.

Actor Sean Penn also will introduce a video message from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine.

In TV categories, “Abbott Elementary” racked up the most nominations and is considered a leader for best comedy.

Roughly 200 journalists and others from the internationalfilm industry voted on this year’s Globes. Among those voters,nearly 52% are racially and ethnically diverse, including 10%who are Black, according to the HFPA.