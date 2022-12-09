British musician Elton John quit Twitter on Friday, the latest high-profile celebrity to leave the social media platform following its acquisition by billionaire Elon Musk.
Other big-name celebrities who no longer have Twitter accounts are, actress Whoopi Goldberg, actor Jim Carrey and TV series Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes.
Meanwhile, the German government is “monitoring very carefully and with a certain concern” development at Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform, a government spokesperson said on Friday.
“We have decided against TikTok” as a platform for Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the spokesperson added, speaking at a regular government news conference.