Ellis names final Banyana Banyana squad for 2026 WAFCON

Banyana Banyana Coach Desiree Ellis has announced the final 26 player squad for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) to be staged in Morocco.

The squad is a mixture of youth and experience with Andile Dlamini, Refiloe Jane, Linda Motlhalo and Thembi Kgatlana, among the experienced members of the team.

Banyana Banyana will leave for Morocco on Saturday so they can acclimatise to the conditions in the North African country ahead of the tournament.

Kaylin Swart, Andile Dlamini and Kebotseng Moletsane make up the goalkeeping department of the squad.

The experienced Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Lebohang Ramelepe and Bambani Mbane are among six defenders in the team. Sundowns make up the bulk of the squad with six players in the 26-player squad on their books.

Scotland-based midfielder Linda Motlhalo, Thembi Kgatlana and Amogelang Motau, who are both based in Mexico, Hilda Magaia and Refiloe Jane are among the experienced players in the squad.

Bongeka Gamede, Noxolo Cesane, Gabriella Moodaly Salgado and Nthabiseng Majiya have also been included in the squad.

Ellis says she chose a squad that will be able to represent the country well at the tournament.

“We chose players who we believe will be able to help us reach our goals of reaching the semi-finals of the tournament. The squad is a mixture of youth and experience.”

Official Banyana Banyana Squad announcement and send off to WAFCON 2026 taking place in Morocco 25 July -16 August. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/VTR4kFHm42 — Busisiwe Radebe (@MaRadebeBS) July 17, 2026

Banyana Banyana are in Group B for the tournament alongside, Ivory Coast, Tanzania and Burkina Faso. Ellis says they will not underestimate any of the teams in their group.

“We will not underestimate or undermine any of the teams in the group but we will give them respect and just play to our strengths with the goal of winning our matches.”

The tournament serves as qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup with four teams that reach the semi-finals will represent the African continent in Brazil.

“We are going to play one game at a time and not look ahead of ourselves; the first objective is to win our first game against Tanzania but in the end, we want to qualify for the World Cup. “



Banyana Banyana will begin their WAFCON campaign with a match against Tanzania on 27 July.

– Report by Percy Nkatlo