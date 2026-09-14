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Elizabeth was the glue that held us together: Family spokesperson

  • The late Elizabeth Moselakgomo in her running outfit
  • Image Credits :
  • Instagram Waterfallcity_ac
SABC News

Family spokesperson Andries Matlaila, says 38-year-old Elizabeth Mokolo Moselakgomo, whose body has now been positively identified, was the glue that held them together.

Moselakgomo was reported missing after leaving her Rhodesfield home in Kempton Park for a run on Thursday.

She was last seen on Mustang Street between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Thursday.

Her badly bruised body was found in Rhodesfield on Saturday night.

Matlaila says the body remains with the state as investigations continue.

He says funeral arrangements are being finalised, with the ceremony expected to take place in Mpumalanga.

“I can safely say we positively identified the body of our sister, Tsontso and then furthermore we are going to take it from there pending the processes of the SAPS because the investigation is still taking place. So, upon their completion of the post-mortem and other processes that the SAPS is undergoing.”

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