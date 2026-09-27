Eleventh woman’s body found along railway line in Ekurhuleni

Yet another body of a woman has been found along the railway line in Struisbult, Springs, in Ekurhuleni.

This is the 11th body to be found in Ekurhuleni in the last two months, while one body was found in Soweto a week ago, bringing the total number of bodies found in Gauteng to 12.

Police say the body was discovered by a security company vehicle patrolling the area, which alerted law enforcement authorities.

Provincial Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni is en route to the scene.