Eskom says electricity supply has been restored to Danville in Mahikeng in North West.

This comes after residents blockaded the R503 which links Mahikeng to Lichtenburg, following four days of electricity outages in the area.

Eskom’s Provincial Spokesperson, Zodwa Dlamini says, “There was a cable fault that affected a feeder that supplies Danville. The area is a wetland, any vehicle that Eskom sends to site gets stuck in the water and mud. However, Eskom has dispatched its technicians to start with the work and power has been restored as we speak.”

VIDEO: Angry Danville residents in North West protest over lack of electricity: