Some energy experts say the Electricity Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, should be judged on his ability to alleviate the country’s energy crisis and not just on words.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday announced that he had signed a proclamation that transferred all functions and powers of certain sections of the Electricity Regulation Act from Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe to Ramokgopa.

Ramaphosa appointed Ramokgopa in March. He has been visiting various Eskom power stations around the country. Eskom is meanwhile, continuing with rolling blackouts.

Energy expert, Chris Yelland, says: “I fear that they’re not all on the same page and that they’re pulling in different directions and that is problematic because when you pull in different directions the centre stays were it is. So, will he make a positive difference, time will tell, we don’t know just yet. He hasn’t got the budget, he hasn’t got the office, he hasn’t got the staff, but let’s hope those will come in due course and let’s judge a person by his performance and not by words. We need to look at actions, and we need to look at results.”

Gazetting of proclamation

Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says Ramagkopa will soon be furnished with the powers that are required to carry out his mandate.

Magwenya told the media in Pretoria on Friday that the proclamation would soon be gazetted.

“Yes it has taken time as it should because of the necessary consultations that had to be held to ensure that in resolving this electricity crisis, we do so in a way that is harmonious with respect to the workings of government. We take into account that that portfolio is temporary, it’s not permanent…the powers you allocate to it is not to promote short term or long term stability in government.”

VIDEO | Ramaphosa finally outlines role and functions of the Electricity Minister: