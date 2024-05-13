Electricians rushed to Kimberley hospital after faulty cable explodes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

At least four electricians at Kimberley’s Sol Plaatje Municipality have been rushed to hospital after sustaining injuries when a substation exploded on Monday.

The electricians were allegedly attending to a cable fault at a substation along Hercules Street.

The municipality’s spokesperson Thabo Mothibi says the incident took place at about 9 am and that the workers were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

“The electricians were on-call attending to a cable fault at the Hercules Street substation at about 09h00 this morning when the explosion occurred. They were rushed to hospital for immediate medical attention.

He adds that the Department of Labour is currently conducting assessments at the substation.

“A prolonged outage should be expected due to the circumstances surrounding the explosion. The Department of Labour conducts an assessment before the substation can be handed over back to the municipality for repair work to commence.”